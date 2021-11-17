Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Hulu Sungai Tengah, South Kalimantan (16 Nov 2021)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 15 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000972-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 15 Nov 2021 07:15:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Hulu Sungai Tengah

DESCRIPTION

Update : Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Pkl. 18.30 WIB

Chronology :

• heavy rainfall resulting in several rivers overflowing on Monday, November 15, 2021 Pkl. 07.15 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Hantakan

- Ds. Timan

- Ds. Waki

- Ds. Pasting

• Kec. Batu Benawa

- Ds.Aluan Besar

- Ds.Aluan bhakti

- Ds. Aluan Mati

- Ds. Paya

- Ds.Layuh

• Kec. Barabai

- Kel. Barabai Selatan

- Kel. Barabai Utara

- Kel. Barabai Darat

- Kel. Barabai Timur

- Kel. Barabai Barat

- Kel. Bukat

- Ds. Pajukungan

• Kec. Haruyan

- Ds.Haruyan

• Kec. Batang Alai Utara

- Ds. Ilung

- Ds. Sumanggi

• Kec. Batang Alai Selatan

- Ds. Birayang

• Kec. Batang Alai Timur

- Ds. Hinas Kiri

• Pandawan

- Ds. Jaranih

- Ds. Masira'an

Impacts:

• ± 505 persons displaced

• 1,245 households / ± 2,297 people affected

Damages:

• ± 1,137 Houses

• 2 heavily damaged bridges

• 2 road points covered by landslides

• 1 road point is broken

• TDC ± 30 - 50 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Hulu Sungai Tengah coordinates with TNI - POLRI, related OPD and Volunteers to carry out monitoring and data collection

Latest Condition:

Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Pkl. 18.30 WIB :

• The weather is currently sunny

• Floods in kab. Sintang gradually recedes, currently observed 10 - 25 Cm

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Hulu Sungai Tengah

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

