Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Hulu Sungai Tengah, South Kalimantan (16 Nov 2021)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 15 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000972-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 15 Nov 2021 07:15:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Hulu Sungai Tengah

DESCRIPTION

Update : Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Pkl. 18.30 WIB

Chronology :
• heavy rainfall resulting in several rivers overflowing on Monday, November 15, 2021 Pkl. 07.15 WITA

Location :
• Kec. Hantakan
- Ds. Timan
- Ds. Waki
- Ds. Pasting
• Kec. Batu Benawa
- Ds.Aluan Besar
- Ds.Aluan bhakti
- Ds. Aluan Mati
- Ds. Paya
- Ds.Layuh
• Kec. Barabai
- Kel. Barabai Selatan
- Kel. Barabai Utara
- Kel. Barabai Darat
- Kel. Barabai Timur
- Kel. Barabai Barat
- Kel. Bukat
- Ds. Pajukungan
• Kec. Haruyan
- Ds.Haruyan
• Kec. Batang Alai Utara
- Ds. Ilung
- Ds. Sumanggi
• Kec. Batang Alai Selatan
- Ds. Birayang
• Kec. Batang Alai Timur
- Ds. Hinas Kiri
• Pandawan
- Ds. Jaranih
- Ds. Masira'an

Impacts:
• ± 505 persons displaced
• 1,245 households / ± 2,297 people affected

Damages:
• ± 1,137 Houses
• 2 heavily damaged bridges
• 2 road points covered by landslides
• 1 road point is broken
• TDC ± 30 - 50 cm

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Hulu Sungai Tengah coordinates with TNI - POLRI, related OPD and Volunteers to carry out monitoring and data collection

Latest Condition:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Pkl. 18.30 WIB :
• The weather is currently sunny
• Floods in kab. Sintang gradually recedes, currently observed 10 - 25 Cm

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Hulu Sungai Tengah

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalop

