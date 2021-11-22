Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Ende Regency (East Nusa Tenggara) (18 Nov 2021)

Nusa Tenggara Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000987-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021 09:57:15

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ende

DESCRIPTION

Early Warning:

• Valid 18 November 2021 at 07.00 WIB to 19 November 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for the impact of heavy rains for the impact of Floods / Flashes to occur in the Prov. East Nusa Tenggara with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. East Nusa Tenggara forwards the information on the Early Warning of potential rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology:

• Triggered by extreme rainy weather with high intensity accompanied by poor drainage system on Thursday, November 18, 2021 Pkl. 19.35 WITA

Location:

district. East Ende

district. South Ende

district. Middle Ende

district. North Ende

district. Miss

Fatalities :

• 1 person (LB) a.n Wiyatmo (M/41 years old) is being treated at the Ende General Hospital

• 247 HHs affected

Material Losses:

• ± 247 housing units affected

• TDC ± 120 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Ende sent a team to the scene of the incident to conduct a quick review and coordinate with the relevant agencies

• BPBD Kab. Ende and the joint team carried out pumping water which inundated the residents' houses that were submerged at around 4 p.m. 22.00 WITA to 00.55 WITA

• BPBD Kab. Ende has provided assistance to the affected victims

Urgent needs :

• 5 units of Water Pump Machine

• 5000 sacks

• 50 sheets of 4 x 6 tarpaulin

• Ready-to-eat ingredients

Up-to-date Condition:

• It is currently raining with light intensity

• The flood gradually receded at some points ± 30 cm

Source :

• Plt Kalak BPBD Kab. Ende Mother Ida Mithe

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

