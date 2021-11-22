Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Ende Regency (East Nusa Tenggara) (18 Nov 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Nusa Tenggara Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000987-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021 09:57:15

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ende

DESCRIPTION

Early Warning:

• Valid 18 November 2021 at 07.00 WIB to 19 November 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for the impact of heavy rains for the impact of Floods / Flashes to occur in the Prov. East Nusa Tenggara with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. East Nusa Tenggara forwards the information on the Early Warning of potential rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology:

• Triggered by extreme rainy weather with high intensity accompanied by poor drainage system on Thursday, November 18, 2021 Pkl. 19.35 WITA

Location:

district. East Ende
district. South Ende
district. Middle Ende
district. North Ende
district. Miss

Fatalities :

• 1 person (LB) a.n Wiyatmo (M/41 years old) is being treated at the Ende General Hospital

• 247 HHs affected

Material Losses:

• ± 247 housing units affected

• TDC ± 120 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Ende sent a team to the scene of the incident to conduct a quick review and coordinate with the relevant agencies

• BPBD Kab. Ende and the joint team carried out pumping water which inundated the residents' houses that were submerged at around 4 p.m. 22.00 WITA to 00.55 WITA

• BPBD Kab. Ende has provided assistance to the affected victims

Urgent needs :

• 5 units of Water Pump Machine

• 5000 sacks

• 50 sheets of 4 x 6 tarpaulin

• Ready-to-eat ingredients

Up-to-date Condition:

• It is currently raining with light intensity

• The flood gradually receded at some points ± 30 cm

Source :

• Plt Kalak BPBD Kab. Ende Mother Ida Mithe

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content