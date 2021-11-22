Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Ende Regency (East Nusa Tenggara) (18 Nov 2021)
Nusa Tenggara Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021
Impact Update Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021 09:57:15
AFFECTED AREA/S
Ende
DESCRIPTION
Early Warning:
• Valid 18 November 2021 at 07.00 WIB to 19 November 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for the impact of heavy rains for the impact of Floods / Flashes to occur in the Prov. East Nusa Tenggara with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. East Nusa Tenggara forwards the information on the Early Warning of potential rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.
Chronology:
• Triggered by extreme rainy weather with high intensity accompanied by poor drainage system on Thursday, November 18, 2021 Pkl. 19.35 WITA
Location:
district. East Ende
district. South Ende
district. Middle Ende
district. North Ende
district. Miss
Fatalities :
• 1 person (LB) a.n Wiyatmo (M/41 years old) is being treated at the Ende General Hospital
• 247 HHs affected
Material Losses:
• ± 247 housing units affected
• TDC ± 120 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Ende sent a team to the scene of the incident to conduct a quick review and coordinate with the relevant agencies
• BPBD Kab. Ende and the joint team carried out pumping water which inundated the residents' houses that were submerged at around 4 p.m. 22.00 WITA to 00.55 WITA
• BPBD Kab. Ende has provided assistance to the affected victims
Urgent needs :
• 5 units of Water Pump Machine
• 5000 sacks
• 50 sheets of 4 x 6 tarpaulin
• Ready-to-eat ingredients
Up-to-date Condition:
• It is currently raining with light intensity
• The flood gradually receded at some points ± 30 cm
Source :
• Plt Kalak BPBD Kab. Ende Mother Ida Mithe
Informed By:
