Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Empat Lawang Regency, South Sumatra (26 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Empat Lawang

DESCRIPTION

Floods & Landslides in Kab. Four Lawang, Prov. South Sumatra

Chronology :

• Floods were caused by rain and the overflow of 3 rivers, namely the Kesik, Selepah & Kembahang rivers on Sunday, September 26, 2021, Pkl. 00:05 WIB

• Floods in the Kec. Tebing Tinggi was caused by the overflow of the Musi River, and not long ago the flood gradually receded along with the receding of the Musi River overflow

Location :

3 Districts & 3 Villages affected

• Kec. Talang Padang

• Kec. High cliff

• Kec. West Pavilion

Impacts :

• Talang Padang (flood): 102 families affected

• Tebing Tinggi (flood): 70 families affected

• West Pendopo (landslide): 21 families affected

Material Losses:

• 89 houses

• 19 housing units heavily damage

• 5 housing units moderately damage

• Landslide material covered the provincial highway with a length of ± 20 meters and a height of 1.5 meters

• Flood depth ± 1.5 meters

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Four Lawangs went to the incident site to conduct a quick assessment & evacuate the affected residents

• Kalak BPBD Kab. Four Lawangs accompany the Regent in providing basic food assistance

• BPBD Kab. Empat Lawang set up a preparedness post in Ds. Talang Padang market and health post in Ds. Lingge

• BPBD together with the Public Works Agency and the sub-district/village as well as the local community work together to clean up landslide materials

• Cleaning of landslide materials using heavy equipment

Latest Condition:

• Rain is still ongoing with low to moderate intensity

• Currently the flood has completely receded

• Landslide materials have been cleared & traffic flow has returned to normal

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Empat Lawang

