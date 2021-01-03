Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in East Aceh Regency, Aceh Province (09:25 Jan 3 2021)

Description

Chronology:

Caused by high-intensity rainfall and unstable soil condition on Sunday, 3 January 2021, at 09.25 WIB

Location:

Birem Bayeun Sub-district: Alue Sentang, Alue nyamuk, Paya Bili Satu, Paya Bili Dua, Alue Gadeng dua village

Ranto Peureulak Sub-district: Alue Udep and Buket Pala village

Casualty:

- 45 families / 150 people affected

Material Loss:

- 45 housing units damaged

- Landslides covered 1 road segemtns, approximately 15 meters long

Latest Condition:

- At 09.58 WIB (3 January 2021) rainfall still occurred and the water level increase in some locations.

- Local BPBD conducts rapid assessments, evacuations, and coordinates with related agencies

Source: Bpk ​​Hendro Pusdalops BPBD Kab. East Aceh

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: East Aceh Regency, Aceh Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 45

Affected Persons: 150

Damages

Damaged houses: 45

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road