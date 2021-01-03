Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in East Aceh Regency, Aceh Province (09:25 Jan 3 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Caused by high-intensity rainfall and unstable soil condition on Sunday, 3 January 2021, at 09.25 WIB
Location:
Birem Bayeun Sub-district: Alue Sentang, Alue nyamuk, Paya Bili Satu, Paya Bili Dua, Alue Gadeng dua village
Ranto Peureulak Sub-district: Alue Udep and Buket Pala village
Casualty:
- 45 families / 150 people affected
Material Loss:
- 45 housing units damaged
- Landslides covered 1 road segemtns, approximately 15 meters long
Latest Condition:
- At 09.58 WIB (3 January 2021) rainfall still occurred and the water level increase in some locations.
- Local BPBD conducts rapid assessments, evacuations, and coordinates with related agencies
Source: Bpk Hendro Pusdalops BPBD Kab. East Aceh
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
