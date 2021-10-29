Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Cilacap Regency, Central Java (27 Oct 2021)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000870-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021 17:45:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cilacap

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• high intensity rain accompanied by lightning causing the cigeugeumeh and cilaca rivers to overflow and landslides at several points on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Pkl. 17.45 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Wanareja

• Ds. Wanareja

• Ds. Limbangan

• Kec. Majenang

• Ds. Salebu

Impacts:

• 4 families / 17 people affected by landslide

• 260 households affected by flood

Material Losses:

• 260 housing units affected

• 11 market store

• 1 bridge

• road damaged for 100 meters

• Some of the irrigation channels in the market complex are broken

• Flood depth 15 - 100 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Cilacap coordinates with local government officials to carry out evacuation and data collection

• Calling on residents to be more alert if there is still high intensity rain that may increase the river's water discharge and immediately evacuate to a safer place

Up-to-date Condition:

Thursday, October 28, 2021, Pkl. 05.30 WIB

• The current condition of water in residential areas has receded.

• Residents have cleaned the mud in their respective homes so that they can be reoccupied

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Cilacap

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

