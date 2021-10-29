Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Cilacap Regency, Central Java (27 Oct 2021)
Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000870-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021 17:45:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Cilacap
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• high intensity rain accompanied by lightning causing the cigeugeumeh and cilaca rivers to overflow and landslides at several points on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Pkl. 17.45 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Wanareja
• Ds. Wanareja
• Ds. Limbangan
• Kec. Majenang
• Ds. Salebu
Impacts:
• 4 families / 17 people affected by landslide
• 260 households affected by flood
Material Losses:
• 260 housing units affected
• 11 market store
• 1 bridge
• road damaged for 100 meters
• Some of the irrigation channels in the market complex are broken
• Flood depth 15 - 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Cilacap coordinates with local government officials to carry out evacuation and data collection
• Calling on residents to be more alert if there is still high intensity rain that may increase the river's water discharge and immediately evacuate to a safer place
Up-to-date Condition:
Thursday, October 28, 2021, Pkl. 05.30 WIB
• The current condition of water in residential areas has receded.
• Residents have cleaned the mud in their respective homes so that they can be reoccupied
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Cilacap
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops