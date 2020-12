Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Cilacap, Central Java (18:00 Dec 2 2020)

Description

High rainfall intensity along with unstable land structure triggered flooding and landslide in Cilacap, Central Java on Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 17:30 (GMT+7) - Inundation level: 10-150cm

Source:BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Cilacap region, Central Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 1042

Affected Persons: 2741

Displaced Persons: 281

Damages

Damaged houses: 1Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): Road district blocked by the landslide for 1 meterAccess to early warning: Yes