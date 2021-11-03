Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Cianjur Regency, West Java (2 Nov 2021)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 01 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000897-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 01 Nov 2021 16:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cianjur

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Kab. Cianjur, Prov. West Java

Update : Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 08.00 WIB

Chronology :

• heavy rains with high intensity that occurred in Kab. Cianjur so that the Cibalaulang river overflowed on Monday, November 01, 2021 At 16.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Sukanagara

• Ds. Sukanagara

- Kp. Haurkuning (banjir)

- Kp. Pos (Banjir)

- Kp. Paratag (Banjir)

- Kp. Rawasari (Banjir)

- Kp. Sukagalih (Banjir)

- Kp. Leuwisari (Banjir)

- Kp. Leuwibunder (Banjir)

- Kp. Kaum (Banjir)

- Kp. Begod (tanah longsor)

- Kp. Batukorsi (Tanah Longsor)

Kec. Campakamulya (Pendataan)

Kec. Campaka (Pendataan)

Kec. Takokak (Pendataan)

Impacts:

• District. Sukanagara : 127 families / 410 people affected by the flood

Material Losses:

• District. Sukanagara : 125 houses, 2 road points & environment buried by landslide

• District. Campakamulya : 18 road points & the environment buried by landslides in 5 villages (data collection)

• District. Campaka (Data Collection)

• District. Takokak (Data Collection)

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Cianjur conducted a rapid assessment and coordinated with relevant agencies and local government officials.

• BPBD Kab. Cianjur evacuates residents affected by flooding and coordinates with PLN to turn off electricity

• BPBD Kab. Cianjur Cleaning the mud in the houses of residents whose houses are submerged, urging local residents to stay alert and alert, controlling the situation and conditions at the location of the flood disaster, directing officers and volunteers at the location to be able to handle quickly and precisely and secure provincial road traffic at the location landslide

Latest Condition: Tuesday, 02 November 2021, 08.00 WIB

• The weather is sunny this morning

• At the location of the flood incident, all residents can be evacuated safely.

• The overflow of the river has receded.

• Some of the residents' houses that have been submerged have begun to be cleaned by their owners.

• Some locations of landslides have not been assessed

• Overall the condition of the residents can be controlled and safe.

• Landslide location (avalanche material covering the provincial road is being cleaned by the Provincial PUPR)

• The road begins to be traversed by 2-wheeled vehicles.

• All locations of floods and landslides are still being monitored.

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Cianjur

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops