Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bone Regency, South Sulawesi (28 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bone

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• Due to the increasing intensity of rain in recent days, several areas in Kab. Bone, especially areas along the river such as the district. Two Boccoe which the river Walanae, Ds. Parippung, Kec. Ponre which is crossed by the Lapeccang river experienced an overflow of water discharge on Saturday, August 28, 2021, Pkl. 09:00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Dua Boccoe : Ds. Kampoti

• Kec. Awangpone : Kel. Mancope

• Kec. Ponre : Sungai Mico

• Kec. Cenrana

• Kec. Cina : Ds. Walenreng

• Kec. Ajangale : Ds. Pompanua

• Kec. Barebbo : Ds. Parippung

• Kec. Sibulue : Ds. Bulie

Fatalities :

• ± 300 families affected (data collection)

Material Losses:

• ± 300 House Units submerged 30-200 cm

• ± 200 Ha of rice fields

• 2 Bridges

• 1 Elementary School

• 2 roads Points Between Villages Disconnected Due to Landslide

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Bone together with related agencies coordinate and conduct a quick review

Advanced Condition:

• Cloudy weather

• Partial flooding is gradually receding, the current maximum flood level is ± 70 Cm

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Bone

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

