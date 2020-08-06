Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bone Bolango Regency, Gorontalo Province (22:01 Aug 4 2020)

Description

Floods and Landslides in Kab. Bone Bolango, Prov. Gorontalo

Update: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Pkl. 17.10 WIB

Fatalities :

• 738 households / 2,483 people were displaced

Material Losses:

• houses affected in the data collection

• 8 RB bridge units

• 1 unit of RB school

• 5 RR school units

• 1 unit of Health Facility RB

• 1 unit of Health Facility RR

• 1250 m broken brojong

• 175 m embankment damaged

• 100 - 200 cm TMA

Chronological:

• Due to light-high intensity rainfall that occurred on July 24, 2020, the overflowing of the Bone River and the Bulango River

• The Flood Peak occurred on Saturday, August 1, 2020

Current Conditions: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Pkl. 17.10 WIB

• Currently residents, volunteers, BPBD, TNI / Polri clean up landslides with makeshift tools to open road access

Thereby BNPB Pusdalops

Cc. Ess. 1

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bone Bolango Regency, Gorontalo Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 738

Affected Persons: 2483

Displaced Persons: 2483

Damages

Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 6 Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 2 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 8 bridges, 175 meters of embankment damaged