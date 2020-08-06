Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bone Bolango Regency, Gorontalo Province (22:01 Aug 4 2020)
Description
Floods and Landslides in Kab. Bone Bolango, Prov. Gorontalo
Update: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Pkl. 17.10 WIB
Fatalities :
• 738 households / 2,483 people were displaced
Material Losses:
• houses affected in the data collection
• 8 RB bridge units
• 1 unit of RB school
• 5 RR school units
• 1 unit of Health Facility RB
• 1 unit of Health Facility RR
• 1250 m broken brojong
• 175 m embankment damaged
• 100 - 200 cm TMA
Chronological:
• Due to light-high intensity rainfall that occurred on July 24, 2020, the overflowing of the Bone River and the Bulango River
• The Flood Peak occurred on Saturday, August 1, 2020
Current Conditions: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Pkl. 17.10 WIB
• Currently residents, volunteers, BPBD, TNI / Polri clean up landslides with makeshift tools to open road access
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bone Bolango Regency, Gorontalo Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 738
Affected Persons: 2483
Displaced Persons: 2483
Damages
Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 6 Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 2 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 8 bridges, 175 meters of embankment damaged