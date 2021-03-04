Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bojonegoro Regency, East Java (02:00 Mar 2 2021)

Description

Update: Wednesday, March 03, 2021

Chronology: Due to high intensity rain in the Gondang sub-district and the overflowing of Anak Pacal River on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 at 14.00 WIB

Location: Kec. Gondang, Ds. Gondang

Death Toll: 386 KK Affected

Material Loss:

 377 housing units affected

 1 House Unit (RS)

 1 Unit Puskesmas

 1 Access road eroded

 TMA ± 150 cm

Effort :

• BPBD team visited the location to carry out an assessment To help clean up the remaining floods

• Putting a rope to hold people who want to leave Lorkali Hamlet

• Coordinate with Village and District Officials

Urgent Needs: Groceries

Latest condition:

 Currently, the flood has receded

 Moderate rain at the location

 Residents have cleaned up the remaining floods

 Road access has begun to be passed

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bojonegoro

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bojonegoro Regency, East Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 386

Affected Persons: 1930

Damages

Damaged houses: 386Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 1Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road