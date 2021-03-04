Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bojonegoro Regency, East Java (02:00 Mar 2 2021)
Description
Update: Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Chronology: Due to high intensity rain in the Gondang sub-district and the overflowing of Anak Pacal River on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 at 14.00 WIB
Location: Kec. Gondang, Ds. Gondang
Death Toll: 386 KK Affected
Material Loss:
377 housing units affected
1 House Unit (RS)
1 Unit Puskesmas
1 Access road eroded
TMA ± 150 cm
Effort :
• BPBD team visited the location to carry out an assessment To help clean up the remaining floods
• Putting a rope to hold people who want to leave Lorkali Hamlet
• Coordinate with Village and District Officials
Urgent Needs: Groceries
Latest condition:
Currently, the flood has receded
Moderate rain at the location
Residents have cleaned up the remaining floods
Road access has begun to be passed
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bojonegoro
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bojonegoro Regency, East Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 386
Affected Persons: 1930
Damages
Damaged houses: 386Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 1Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road