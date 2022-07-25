Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bogor Regency (West Java) (24 Jul 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 24 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000793-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 24 Jul 2022 09:38:35

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by high-intensity rain, causing landslides and the overflow of the Ciapus River and submerging into residential areas with a height of ± 1.5 meters on Sunday, July 24, 2022, Pkl. 15:00 WIB

Location: Kec. Ciomas, Ds. Sukamakmur

Casualties: 31 families/109 people affected, 2 families/6 people displaced

Material losses: 29 units of affected houses, 1 unit of RR house.

Efforts: BPBD Kab. Bogor coordinates with local officials to conduct a rapid disaster assessment/data collection and analysis in affected locations. BPBD Kab. Bogor provides disaster education and appeals to the surrounding community

Update: flooding has receded

Urgent needs: logistics

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bogor