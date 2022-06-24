Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bogor Regency (West Java) (22 Jun 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 22 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000688-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Wed, 22 Jun 2022 19:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bogor
DESCRIPTION
Floods and Landslides in Kab, Bogor, Prov. West Java
• Chronology : Triggered by the overflow of rivers and streams in Cibunian Village on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, Pkl. 19:00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Pamijahan
Ds. Cibunian
Impacts:
• 72 affected households (+displaced)
• 3 people slightly injured
• 1 dead
• 1 missing
• 52 HH / 175 People displaced
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• 52 families / 175 people evacuated to the nearest relative
5. Search and Rescue
• Bogor Regency BPBD together with the SAR TEAM carried out evacuation and search for victims at the scene
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 18 houses heavily damaged
• 2 houses slightly damaged
• 4 bridges
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• There isn't any
11. Security
• TNI, POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab, Bogor conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
Up-to-date Condition:
• For when the team is still in the rapid assessment data collection
• Some survivors have been evacuated
• For the deceased, they have been brought to the funeral home
• for Kp. Pondok Gomong 02/017 currently has not done data collection in the field because currently it cannot be passed
Urgent Needs:
• Emergency Response Logistics
Source :
• Pusdalops Kab. Bogor
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops