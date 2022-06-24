Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bogor Regency (West Java) (22 Jun 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 22 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000688-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 22 Jun 2022 19:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Kab, Bogor, Prov. West Java

• Chronology : Triggered by the overflow of rivers and streams in Cibunian Village on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, Pkl. 19:00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Pamijahan

Ds. Cibunian

Impacts:

• 72 affected households (+displaced)

• 3 people slightly injured

• 1 dead

• 1 missing

• 52 HH / 175 People displaced

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• 52 families / 175 people evacuated to the nearest relative

5. Search and Rescue

• Bogor Regency BPBD together with the SAR TEAM carried out evacuation and search for victims at the scene

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 18 houses heavily damaged

• 2 houses slightly damaged

• 4 bridges

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• There isn't any

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab, Bogor conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

Up-to-date Condition:

• For when the team is still in the rapid assessment data collection

• Some survivors have been evacuated

• For the deceased, they have been brought to the funeral home

• for Kp. Pondok Gomong 02/017 currently has not done data collection in the field because currently it cannot be passed

Urgent Needs:

• Emergency Response Logistics

Source :

• Pusdalops Kab. Bogor

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops