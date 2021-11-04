Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bogor Regency, West Java (2 Nov 2021)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 02 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000903-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 02 Nov 2021 13:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

heavy rains with high intensity and long duration resulting in landslides and the overflowing of Kali Girang which resulted in flooding in Kp. Ciruwuk, on Tuesday, 02 November 2021, Pkl. 13.30 WIB

Location: • Kec. Cigudeg • Ds. Sukaraksa • Kp. Ciruwuk

Impacts: • ± 25 KK/ 105 Affected Persons • 3 families/ 10 persons displaced

Material Losses: • Landslide ; - 2 Houses slightly damaged • Flood : - 22 Affected housing units • Flood depth 20 -50 cm

Effort : • BPBD Kab. Bogor conducted a quick study and coordinated with relevant agencies and evacuated local residents in all villages affected by floods and landslides