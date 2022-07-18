Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bogor Regency (West Java) (16 Jul 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 15 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000762-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 15 Jul 2022 18:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Kab. Bogor, Prov. West Java

UPDATE : Saturday, July 16, 2022, Pkl. 11.30 WIB

• Chronology : Triggered by heavy rains with high intensity and the silting of the Pesanggrahan river flow resulted in several points of the area being flooded on Friday, July 15, 2022 At. 18.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Dramaga

- Ds. Cikarawang

- Ds. Babakan

• Kec. Gunung Putri

- Ds. Gunung Putri

- Ds. Bojong Kulur

• Kec. Sukaraja

- Ds. Cilebut Timur

- Ds.Cilebut Barat

• Kec.Citeureup

- Ds. Puspa Negara

• Kec. Bojong gede

- Ds. Waringin jaya

- Ds.Bojonggede

• Kec. Jonggol

- Ds. Sukamaju

• Kec. Kemang

- Ds. Semplak Barat

• Kec. Cibinong

- Ds. Nanggewer

- Ds. Karadenan

- Ds. Pakansari

Impacts:

• 3,123 families / 12,425 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• 1 family / 5 people displaced

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any yet

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 1 house slightly damaged

• 2,728 housing units affected

• 3 units Mosques affected

• Flood depth 50 - 100 Cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Bogor conducts a quick assessment of the location

• TRC BPBD Kab. Bogor coordinates with relevant agencies

• TRC BPBD Kab. Bogor evacuates residents who must be evacuated

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood has receded and the community has returned to their respective homes.

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Bogor

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops