Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bogor Regency, West Java (06:00 May 28 2020)

Thursday, May 28, 2020 starting at 16:40 WIB, there was a flood and landslide at the scene

Kp. Cicerewed Rt. 03.04.05 / 01

Kp. Babakan Rt. 03/06

Cijayanti Village Kp. Babakan Madang Rt. 01.03 / 03 Babakan Madang Village Kp. Ciburial Rt. 02/03 Karang Tengah Village

Babakan Madang District Bogor Regency.

CHRONICOLOGICAL EVENT

Cijayanti Village

Due to the high intensity rainfall which caused the water of the Cisarapati river (tributary of the cikeas river) and the Cikeas river to overflow and inundate residential areas with a water level of 1m - 1.5m.

Babakan Madang Village

Due to rain with high intensity long enough to cause Cibongas river water to overflow and inundate into residential areas 80cm - 100cm water level.

Karang Tengah Village

Due to rain with high intensity long enough to cause the Cipancar river water to overflow and hit the foundation of the bridge so that the connecting bridge between Kp. Ciburial Rt. 2/3 to Kp. Karang Tengah Rt. 02/02 Collapsed with sizes P = 10m, L = 3m and T = 5m