Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bogor City, West Java (19 Oct 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Floods & Landslides in Bogor City Prov. West Java

Chronology :
• flooding occurred due to heavy rain that flushed the Bogor City area

Location :
Kec. Tanah Sereal
Ds. Kencana

Impacts:
• 33 families / 117 people affected

Material Losses:
• 27 housing units

Effort :
• Assessment is carried out by TRC-PB BPBD Bogor City personnel.
• Head of Bogor City BPBD Executive, and Bogor City BPBD Head of Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Section, inspected the incident site directly
• Assessment and provision of tarpaulin assistance for the location of the landslide incident has been completed by the Bogor City BPBD TRC-PB personnel at the location of the incident

Latest Condition:
• The current flood condition of the track has gradually receded and residents are cleaning their respective houses

Source :
• Bogor City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content