Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bogor City, West Java (19 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Floods & Landslides in Bogor City Prov. West Java

Chronology :

• flooding occurred due to heavy rain that flushed the Bogor City area

Location :

Kec. Tanah Sereal

Ds. Kencana

Impacts:

• 33 families / 117 people affected

Material Losses:

• 27 housing units

Effort :

• Assessment is carried out by TRC-PB BPBD Bogor City personnel.

• Head of Bogor City BPBD Executive, and Bogor City BPBD Head of Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Section, inspected the incident site directly

• Assessment and provision of tarpaulin assistance for the location of the landslide incident has been completed by the Bogor City BPBD TRC-PB personnel at the location of the incident

Latest Condition:

• The current flood condition of the track has gradually receded and residents are cleaning their respective houses

Source :

• Bogor City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops