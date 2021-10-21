Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bogor City, West Java (19 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kota Bogor
DESCRIPTION
Floods & Landslides in Bogor City Prov. West Java
Chronology :
• flooding occurred due to heavy rain that flushed the Bogor City area
Location :
Kec. Tanah Sereal
Ds. Kencana
Impacts:
• 33 families / 117 people affected
Material Losses:
• 27 housing units
Effort :
• Assessment is carried out by TRC-PB BPBD Bogor City personnel.
• Head of Bogor City BPBD Executive, and Bogor City BPBD Head of Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Section, inspected the incident site directly
• Assessment and provision of tarpaulin assistance for the location of the landslide incident has been completed by the Bogor City BPBD TRC-PB personnel at the location of the incident
Latest Condition:
• The current flood condition of the track has gradually receded and residents are cleaning their respective houses
Source :
• Bogor City BPBD Pusdalops
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
