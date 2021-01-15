Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bengkayan Regency, West Kalimantan (15:00 Jan 12 2021)
Description
Chronology:
• Due to high intensity rain, the Kumba and Sepalo rivers overflowed on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 at 15.00 WIB
Update: Thursday, January 14, 2021, Pkl. 22.15 WIB
Location:
Kec. Seluas
Ds. Seluas
Ds. Bangun
Kec. Siding
Ds. Sebujit
Kec. Bengkayang
Ds. Tirta Kencana
Kec. Sanggau Ledo
Ds. Lembang
Ds. Gua
Kec. Jagoi Babang
Ds. Jagoi
Kec. Tujuh Belas
Ds. Pisak
Fatalities :
• Data collection
Material Disadvantages:
• ± 221 unit houses were flooded
• 1 SMPN 3 Siding unit affected
• 2 mosques were affected
• 1 unit of Surau affected
• 1 Posyandu unit affected
• 1 Poskesdes unit affected
• 1 unit of SMPN 02 Duginang Library was affected
• 1 bridge unit collapsed
• The river flow is closed due to landslides with a height of 4 meters and a length of 10 meters
• TMA 20 - 300 cm
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Bengkayang monitor, evacuate, collect data and coordinate with related agencies.
Source:
• TRC BPBD Kab. Bengkayang Bpk. Thomas
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
