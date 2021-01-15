Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bengkayan Regency, West Kalimantan (15:00 Jan 12 2021)

Description

Chronology:

• Due to high intensity rain, the Kumba and Sepalo rivers overflowed on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 at 15.00 WIB

Update: Thursday, January 14, 2021, Pkl. 22.15 WIB

Location:

Kec. Seluas

Ds. Seluas

Ds. Bangun

Kec. Siding

Ds. Sebujit

Kec. Bengkayang

Ds. Tirta Kencana

Kec. Sanggau Ledo

Ds. Lembang

Ds. Gua

Kec. Jagoi Babang

Ds. Jagoi

Kec. Tujuh Belas

Ds. Pisak

Fatalities :

• Data collection

Material Disadvantages:

• ± 221 unit houses were flooded

• 1 SMPN 3 Siding unit affected

• 2 mosques were affected

• 1 unit of Surau affected

• 1 Posyandu unit affected

• 1 Poskesdes unit affected

• 1 unit of SMPN 02 Duginang Library was affected

• 1 bridge unit collapsed

• The river flow is closed due to landslides with a height of 4 meters and a length of 10 meters

• TMA 20 - 300 cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Bengkayang monitor, evacuate, collect data and coordinate with related agencies.

Source:

• TRC BPBD Kab. Bengkayang Bpk. Thomas

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

