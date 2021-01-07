Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Banjar, South Borneo (09:00 Jan 5 2021)

Description

Floods in the District. Banjar, Prov. South Borneo

Chronology:

• Due to high intensity rain, the Martapura river overflowed on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Pkl. 09.00 WITA

Fatalities :

• 2,624 Lives affected

Material Disadvantages:

• 1,893 housing units affected

• TMA 5 - 50 cm

Advanced Condition:

• Residents still choose to stay in their homes and their activities are normal

• Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 16.00 WITA, Cloudy weather

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Banjar

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Banjar, South Borneo

Casualties

Affected Families: 1893

Affected Persons: 2624

Damages

Damaged houses: 1893