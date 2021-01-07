Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Banjar, South Borneo (09:00 Jan 5 2021)
Description
Floods in the District. Banjar, Prov. South Borneo
Chronology:
• Due to high intensity rain, the Martapura river overflowed on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Pkl. 09.00 WITA
Fatalities :
• 2,624 Lives affected
Material Disadvantages:
• 1,893 housing units affected
• TMA 5 - 50 cm
Advanced Condition:
• Residents still choose to stay in their homes and their activities are normal
• Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 16.00 WITA, Cloudy weather
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Banjar
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Banjar, South Borneo
Casualties
Affected Families: 1893
Affected Persons: 2624
Damages
Damaged houses: 1893