Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Banggai Regency, Central Sulawesi (16 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Banggai

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Due to the high intensity rainfall that occurred on Friday, July 16, 2021, Pkl. 14:45 WITA

Location :

  • Kec. North Luwuk, Ds. Salodic

  • Kec. Morning, Kel. Morning, Kel. Basabungan

Casualties: 42 families affected

Material Losses: 42 units of houses submerged, 1 unit villa & 2 Mosques

Efforts: BPBD Kab. Banggai to do a quick review and coordinate with related agencies

Latest Condition: The flood has receded

Additional information:

Kec Luwuk Timur: 125 families/213 people affected, 125 houses damaged, 100ha of ricefields submerge, Flood depth 1 meter (occurred on 15 July)

Source: BPBD Kab. Banggai

