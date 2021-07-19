Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Banggai Regency, Central Sulawesi (16 Jul 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Banggai
DESCRIPTION
Chronology : Due to the high intensity rainfall that occurred on Friday, July 16, 2021, Pkl. 14:45 WITA
Location :
Kec. North Luwuk, Ds. Salodic
Kec. Morning, Kel. Morning, Kel. Basabungan
Casualties: 42 families affected
Material Losses: 42 units of houses submerged, 1 unit villa & 2 Mosques
Efforts: BPBD Kab. Banggai to do a quick review and coordinate with related agencies
Latest Condition: The flood has receded
Additional information:
Kec Luwuk Timur: 125 families/213 people affected, 125 houses damaged, 100ha of ricefields submerge, Flood depth 1 meter (occurred on 15 July)
Source: BPBD Kab. Banggai