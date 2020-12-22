Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bandung Regency, West Java (18:40 Dec 14 2020)
Description
Location: Ibun Dukuh Sub-district, Rancaekek Sub-district (Haur Pugur Village), Cicalengka Sub District (Panenjoan Village)
Chronology:
Cause by high-intensity rainfall and unstable soil condition that occurred on Monday, 14 December 2020 at 18:40 WIB
Casualty:
• 133 households / 491 people affected
Material loss:
• 133 housing units affected
Urgent needs:
• Cleaning tools and instant foods.
Source:
BPBD Kab. Bandung
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bandung Regency, Indonesia
Casualties
Affected Families: 133
Affected Persons: 491
Damages
Damaged houses: 133