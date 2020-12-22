Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Bandung Regency, West Java (18:40 Dec 14 2020)

Description

Location: Ibun Dukuh Sub-district, Rancaekek Sub-district (Haur Pugur Village), Cicalengka Sub District (Panenjoan Village)

Chronology:

Cause by high-intensity rainfall and unstable soil condition that occurred on Monday, 14 December 2020 at 18:40 WIB

Casualty:

• 133 households / 491 people affected

Material loss:

• 133 housing units affected

Urgent needs:

• Cleaning tools and instant foods.

Source:
BPBD Kab. Bandung

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bandung Regency, Indonesia

Casualties

Affected Families: 133
Affected Persons: 491

Damages

Damaged houses: 133

