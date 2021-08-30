Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Balikpapan City, East Kalimantan (28 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Balikpapan

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• Moderate - heavy rain accompanied by winds causing flooding and landslides on Saturday 28 August 2021 at 10.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Balikpapan Timur

- Kel. Manggar

• Kec. Balikpapan Kota

- Kel. Damai

- Kel. Prapatan

• Kec. Balikpapan Tengah

- Kawasan Gunung Sari Ulu

• Kec. Balikpapan utara

- Kel. Gunung Samarinda

- Kel. Muara Rapak

Casualties:

• ± 200 families / 800 people affected (data collection)

Material Losses:

Flood

• ± 200 units of submerged houses (data collection)

• Monitoring of Inundation/Flood with a water level of ± 30 s/d 50 Cm

Landslide: Landslide occurred en 6 points with the following details

• Damai Village Area ( Landslide Access Road ) Balikpapan City

• Prapatan village area, Balikpapan City district (Resident's House)

• Telagasarai Village Area (Resident's House) Central Balikpapan District

• Gunung Sari Ulu District, Central Balikpapan District

• Mount Steling Kec. Mount Samarinda, North Balikpapan District

• Jln Padat Karya RT 4 No 54 Kel Muara Rapak, North Balikpapan District

Effort :

• Balikpapan City BPBD together with a joint SAR team, TNI/Polri and Balikpapan City volunteers mobilized personnel and fleets to assist in handling flooding at the scene.

• BPBD Balikpapan City monitors, coordinates with the Village/Kelurahan/Sub-district and collects data on a number of flood points

• BPBD of East Kalimantan Province made an appeal to anticipate early warning and provided information to the public through RRI Samarinda radio broadcasts.

Latest Condition:

• Sunny weather

• The flood has receded

Source :

• BPBD Balikpapan City

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops