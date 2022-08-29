Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Balikpapan City (East Kalimantan) (25 Aug 2022)

Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 25 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000895-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 25 Aug 2022 01:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Balikpapan

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Balikpapan City, Prov. East Kalimantan

• Chronology : Triggered by heavy rains causing puddles & landslides at several points that occurred on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Pkl. 01:30 WITA

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. East Kalimantan forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster

Location :

• Kec. Balikpapan Kota

- Ds. Damai

• Kec. Balikpapan Tengah

- Kel. Gn. Sari

• Kec. Balikpapan Timur

- Kel. Manggar

Impacts:

• ± 1,555 households affected by flood

• ± 26 families affected by landslide

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Review location, coordinate & search

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 1,555 housing units affected

• 15 houses affected by landslide

• 2 public facilities affected by landslide

• 9 main access roads affected

• 9 access roads affected by landslides

• TDC ± 30 cm to 150 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/Polri

Effort :

• Balikpapan City BPBD monitors & evacuates affected residents to safer places

• Balikpapan City BPBD cleans up landslide materials and installs tarpaulins

Source :

• BPBD Balikpapan City

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops