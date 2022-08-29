Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Balikpapan City (East Kalimantan) (25 Aug 2022)

Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 25 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000895-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Thu, 25 Aug 2022 01:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Balikpapan
DESCRIPTION
Floods and Landslides in Balikpapan City, Prov. East Kalimantan
• Chronology : Triggered by heavy rains causing puddles & landslides at several points that occurred on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Pkl. 01:30 WITA
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. East Kalimantan forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster
Location :
• Kec. Balikpapan Kota
- Ds. Damai
• Kec. Balikpapan Tengah
- Kel. Gn. Sari
• Kec. Balikpapan Timur
- Kel. Manggar
Impacts:
• ± 1,555 households affected by flood
• ± 26 families affected by landslide
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Review location, coordinate & search
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 1,555 housing units affected
• 15 houses affected by landslide
• 2 public facilities affected by landslide
• 9 main access roads affected
• 9 access roads affected by landslides
• TDC ± 30 cm to 150 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/Polri
Effort :
• Balikpapan City BPBD monitors & evacuates affected residents to safer places
• Balikpapan City BPBD cleans up landslide materials and installs tarpaulins
Source :
• BPBD Balikpapan City
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
