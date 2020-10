Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide and Pangandaran, West Java (04:15 Oct 27 2020)

Description

High intensity rain that occurred on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 0415 hrs local time and accompanied by unstable soil conditions caused flooding and a landslide in Pangandaran Region, West Java Province.

Affected areas:

• Padalaherang Sub-region

Pasirgeulis Village

Karangmulya Village

• Langkaplancar Sub-region

Jadikarya Village

• Sidamulih Sub-region

Cikalong Village

• Parigi Sub-region

Bojong Village

The local disaster management authority (BPBD Pangandaran) coordinate with local agencies and distribute the relief items. BPDD Pangandaran evacuates the people affected by the landslides.

Source: BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Pangandaran, West Java

Casualties

Death: 2

Affected Families: 111

Affected Persons: 311

Damages

Access to early warning: Yes