Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Ambon City (Maluku) (19 Jun 2022)

Maluku, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 19 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000676-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sun, 19 Jun 2022 08:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ambon

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Ambon City, Prov. Maluku

• Chronology : Triggered by moderate to heavy rains, resulting in floods and landslides on Sunday, 19 June 2022, Pkl. 08.00 WIT

Location :

• Kec. Nusaniwe

- Kel. Mangga Dua

• Kec. Sirimau

- Kel. Batu Meja

- Kel.Batu Gajah Atas

- Kel. Soya

- Kel.Waihoka

• Kec. Teluk Ambon

• Kec. Baguala

- Ds. Passo

- Ds. Nania

Impacts:

• 55 families / 161 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 5 RR houses

• 47 houses flooded

• flood depth ± 50 Cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• Ambon City BPBD together with related agencies coordinate with the Village Head and RT Chair in an effort to clean up the landslide location.

• Distributing disaster logistics (sacks, tarpaulins, shovels, carts)

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood has receded

Source: BPBD Ambon City

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

