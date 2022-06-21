Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Ambon City (Maluku) (19 Jun 2022)

Maluku, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 19 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000676-IDN | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Sun, 19 Jun 2022 08:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Ambon
DESCRIPTION
Floods and Landslides in Ambon City, Prov. Maluku
• Chronology : Triggered by moderate to heavy rains, resulting in floods and landslides on Sunday, 19 June 2022, Pkl. 08.00 WIT
Location :
• Kec. Nusaniwe
- Kel. Mangga Dua
• Kec. Sirimau
- Kel. Batu Meja
- Kel.Batu Gajah Atas
- Kel. Soya
- Kel.Waihoka
• Kec. Teluk Ambon
• Kec. Baguala
- Ds. Passo
- Ds. Nania
Impacts:
• 55 families / 161 people affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 5 RR houses
• 47 houses flooded
• flood depth ± 50 Cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• Ambon City BPBD together with related agencies coordinate with the Village Head and RT Chair in an effort to clean up the landslide location.
• Distributing disaster logistics (sacks, tarpaulins, shovels, carts)
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood has receded
Source: BPBD Ambon City
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
