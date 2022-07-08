Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Ambon City (Maluku) (05 Jul 2022)

Maluku, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 05 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000722-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Tue, 05 Jul 2022 08:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Ambon
DESCRIPTION
Floods and Landslides Ambon City, Prov. Maluku
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain on Tuesday, 05 July 2022, 08.00 WIT
Location :
Kecamatan Teluk Ambon
Kecamatan Sirimau
kecamatan Baguala
Kecamatan Nusaniwe
Impacts:
• ± 42 families /180 people affected
Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 36 houses affected
Effort :
• Ambon City BPBD coordinates with related agencies
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood has receded.
Source :
• BPBD Ambon City
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
