Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Ambon City (Maluku) (05 Jul 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Maluku, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 05 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000722-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 05 Jul 2022 08:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ambon

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides Ambon City, Prov. Maluku

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain on Tuesday, 05 July 2022, 08.00 WIT

Location :
Kecamatan Teluk Ambon
Kecamatan Sirimau
kecamatan Baguala
Kecamatan Nusaniwe

Impacts:
• ± 42 families /180 people affected

Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 36 houses affected

Effort :
• Ambon City BPBD coordinates with related agencies

Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood has receded.

Source :
• BPBD Ambon City

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content