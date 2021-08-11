Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Aceh Besar Regency, Aceh (10 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aceh Besar

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Kab. Aceh Besar, Prov. Aceh

Chronology :

• Due to the high intensity of rain and the overflow of the Krung Kala and Krung Pudeng rivers and landslides in several locations.

• Time of occurrence Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 15.15 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Lhoong

• Gampong Pudeng

• Gampong Krung Kala

• Gampong Geunteut

• Kec. Pulau Aceh

• Gampong Meulingge

• Gampong Rinon

• Kec. Peukan Bada

• Gampong Lambaro Neujid

Casualties:

• Residents affected by flooding in data collection

• 117 KK/412 Displaced Persons, with the following details:

• Gampong Pudeng : 107 families / 358 people evacuated to a shop on the B. aceh - Calang highway

• Gampong Lambaro Neujid : 10 families/ 54 people evacuated to the residents' hall.

Material Losses:

• Houses affected in the data collection.

• landslides of soil and small stones in the Gunung Paro area and the Banda Aceh - Meulaboh highway

• landslides of soil and rock materials at two points on the causeway in Meulingge Village and Rinon Village, Pulau Aceh District.

• Flood depth 20-60 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Aceh Besar has alerted all personnel at each post to continue to monitor the current condition and situation of the Aceh Besar area and report back if there are further developments.

• Aceh Besar BPBD Firefighters Pos Lhoong is conducting an independent evacuation of flood victims in Pudeng Village to a safe point.

Latest Condition:

• Up to now, it is still raining with light, moderate to heavy intensity.

• The impact of damage and loss is still under data collection by officers at the scene.

• All related elements from the police (local police), TNI (local Koramil), MUSPIKA, and other relevant agencies continue to monitor and be on standby in their respective task areas.

• BPBD Aceh Besar urges the entire community to remain calm, alert and alert in responding to current weather developments which could potentially lead to flooding and landslides.

Source: BPBD Kab. Aceh Besar

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops