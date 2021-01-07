Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Anambas, Riau (11:03 Jan 5 2021)
Description
Floods in the District. Kep. Anambas, Prov. Kep. Riau
Update: Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 11.03 WIB
Chronology:
• Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Sugi River, sent from the Tambun Batu River on Tuesday, January 4, 2021, 11.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Siantan
• Ex. Tarempa
• Ds. South Tarempa
Kec. East Siantan
• Ds. Mosquito
Kec. South Siantan
• Ds. Tiangau
Fatalities :
• 381 households affected
Material Loss:
• ± 381 housing units affected
• 1 school unit was moderately damaged
• 6 school units affected
• 10 government building units affected
• 1 unit of house of worship affected
• TMA 40 - 50 cm
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Kep. Anambas conducts rapid assessments, provides food logistics and coordinates with related agencies.
• TRC BPBD Kab. Kep. Anambas helps residents evacuate valuables.
Advanced Condition:
• By 15.00 WIB the flood had receded and the affected residents had cleaned their homes.
Source: Yohan Head of KL Kep. Anambas
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Anambas, Riau
Casualties
Affected Families: 381
Affected Persons: 1905
Damages
Damaged houses: 381Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 6Damaged public buildings / facilities: 10 government units, 1 house of worship