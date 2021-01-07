Indonesia, Flooding in Anambas, Riau (11:03 Jan 5 2021)

Description

Floods in the District. Kep. Anambas, Prov. Kep. Riau

Update: Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 11.03 WIB

Chronology:

• Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Sugi River, sent from the Tambun Batu River on Tuesday, January 4, 2021, 11.00 WIB

Location:

Kec. Siantan

• Ex. Tarempa

• Ds. South Tarempa

Kec. East Siantan

• Ds. Mosquito

Kec. South Siantan

• Ds. Tiangau

Fatalities :

• 381 households affected

Material Loss:

• ± 381 housing units affected

• 1 school unit was moderately damaged

• 6 school units affected

• 10 government building units affected

• 1 unit of house of worship affected

• TMA 40 - 50 cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Kep. Anambas conducts rapid assessments, provides food logistics and coordinates with related agencies.

• TRC BPBD Kab. Kep. Anambas helps residents evacuate valuables.

Advanced Condition:

• By 15.00 WIB the flood had receded and the affected residents had cleaned their homes.

Source: Yohan Head of KL Kep. Anambas

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Anambas, Riau

Casualties

Affected Families: 381

Affected Persons: 1905

Damages

Damaged houses: 381Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 6Damaged public buildings / facilities: 10 government units, 1 house of worship