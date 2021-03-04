Indonesia
Indonesia - Flooding (AHA Centre, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 March 2021)
- On 1-2 March, heavy rain caused flooding and river overflow in East Java Province (Indonesia), resulting in at least 2,160 affected people.
- As reported by AHA Centre, the hardest-hit areas are Bojonegoro and Banyuwangi Regencies. In Bojonegoro Regency, the overflow of Anak Pacal River has damaged about 386 houses and one medical facility and at least 46 housing units have been damaged in Banyuwangi Regency.
- Early warnings for heavy rain, lightning and strong wind have been issued for several Regencies in East Java, including the affected ones. Moderate rain is forecast over most of East Java on 4-5 March.