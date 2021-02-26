Indonesia
Indonesia - Flooding (AHA Centre, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 February 2021)
- Flooding caused by heavy rain on 23 February has been reported in six sub-districts of Semarang City (Central Java Province).
- According to AHA Centre, about 90,590 residents were affected and 9,169 houses have been flooded. Local authorities continue with rapid assessment operations and are assisting the affected population with food and relief items.
- Early warning for moderate rain accompanied by lightning and strong wind has been issued for Central Java Province. Light rain is forecast over Semarang City on 26-27 February.