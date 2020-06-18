Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Utara & Bener Meriah Regency, Aceh Province (00:00 Jun 16 2020)

Description

Heavy rains that hit parts of Aceh Utara and Bener Meriah Regency caused flooding overflows from the Krueng Keude Amplah River, Krueng Keureutoe River, Krueng Pirak River and Krueng Peutoe River. The flood inundated dozens of villages and hamlets in the Nisam, Matangkuli, Pirak Timu and Lhoksukon sub-district areas. The report from the Aceh Utara BPBD Rescue Officer Team and the report from the local Geuchik stated that on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Water suddenly entered the residents' yard. The average water level varies between 50 to 70 cm covering the following districts:

1. Nisam sub-district, water starts entering residents' homes in the community at 00.25 WIB.

2. Matangkuli sub-district, water starts entering residents' houses at 07.30 WIB, including villages: Lawang, Hagu, & Alue Thoe. 121 household were affected and 358 people has been evacuated.

3. Pirak Timu sub-district, water starts entering residents' houses at 08.00 WIB, including villages:

Tanjong Seureukui, Munjhe Tujoh, Alue Bungkoh, Teupin U, Ceumeuceut, Leupe, Krueng Pirak, Matangkeh, Ara Ton ton, Rayeuk Pange, Bungong, Glumpang, Krueng Kreh, & Beuracan Rata.

4. Sub-district Lhoksukon, water starts entering residents' houses at 08.30 WIB, including villages:

Babah Geudubang, Krueng, Dayah LT, Kumbang, Teungoh LT, Buloh, Geulumpang, Tuha, Rayeuk, Rawa, Meucat, Meurbo, Meuria, and Bouquet Mee.

At present the number of victims affected, refugees, damage and losses are still in the Data Collection.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Aceh Utara & Bener Meriah Regency

Casualties

Affected Families: Matangkuli 121 households (others still in the Data Collection)

Affected Persons: still in the Data Collection

Displaced Persons: Matangkuli: 358 people (others still in the Data Collection)

Damages

Damaged houses: still in the Data Collection

Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): still in the Data Collection

Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): still in the Data Collection

Damaged public buildings / facilities: still in the Data Collection

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): embankments burst at three points (still in the Data Collection

)Loss of livelihood sources: (still in the Data Collection)

Cost of Assistance (USD): still in the Data Collection