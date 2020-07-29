Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Timur Regency, Aceh (11:09 Jul 27 2020)

Description

Flooding in Kab. Aceh Timur, Prov. Aceh

Chronological

Due to rain with high intensity. So that caused the overflow of North Julok Reyeuk river water on Sunday, July 26, 2020 At 16:30 WIB

Impact

a. Fatalities

100 households / 300 people affected (data collection)

b. Damage

100 housing units (data collection)

TMA 30-100 cm

c. Location

Regency. East Aceh

Kec. Indra Makmur

Gp. Perek Julok Rayeuk

Effort

BPBD Conducts rapid review and coordinates with related parties

Current Conditions

The flood gradually receded

