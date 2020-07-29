Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Timur Regency, Aceh (11:09 Jul 27 2020)
Description
Flooding in Kab. Aceh Timur, Prov. Aceh
Chronological
Due to rain with high intensity. So that caused the overflow of North Julok Reyeuk river water on Sunday, July 26, 2020 At 16:30 WIB
Impact
a. Fatalities
100 households / 300 people affected (data collection)
b. Damage
100 housing units (data collection)
TMA 30-100 cm
c. Location
Regency. East Aceh
Kec. Indra Makmur
Gp. Perek Julok Rayeuk
Effort
BPBD Conducts rapid review and coordinates with related parties
Current Conditions
The flood gradually receded
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Aceh Timur, Aceh
Casualties
Affected Families: 100
Affected Persons: 300
Damages
Damaged houses: 100