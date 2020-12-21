Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Tenggara Regency, Aceh Province (18:30 Dec 17 2020)
Description
Chronology:
- caused by high-intensity rainfall and the overflowing of the Lawe Piyo River on Thursday, 17 December 2020, at. 18.30 WIB
Casualty:
- ± 64 families were affected
Material Disadvantages:
- ± 64 housing units damaged
Latest condition:
at 06.30 WIB (18 Dec) weather is sunny
The flood has receded
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Aceh Tenggara Regency, Aceh Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 64
Affected Persons: 320
Damages
Damaged houses: 64