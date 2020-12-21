Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Tenggara Regency, Aceh Province (18:30 Dec 17 2020)

Chronology:

  • caused by high-intensity rainfall and the overflowing of the Lawe Piyo River on Thursday, 17 December 2020, at. 18.30 WIB

Casualty:

  • ± 64 families were affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 64 housing units damaged

Latest condition:

  • at 06.30 WIB (18 Dec) weather is sunny

  • The flood has receded

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

