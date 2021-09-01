Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Tamiang Regency, Aceh (30 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aceh Tamiang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Aceh Tamiang, Prov. Aceh

Chronology :

• High-intensity rain accompanied by the overflowing flow of the Gunung Pandan River causing flooding on Monday, August 30, 2021 Pkl. 21.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Tenggulun

• Ds. Selamat

Impacts:

• ± 112 affected households (data collection)

• 12 families evacuated (data collection)

Material Losses:

• 112 houses submerged

• Flood depth ± 50 - 100 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Aceh Tamiang came to the scene and carried out a quick assessment and coordinated with the relevant agencies

Latest Condition:

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 Pkl. 11.00 WIB :

• Cloudy weather - light rain

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Aceh Tamiang

