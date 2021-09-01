Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Tamiang Regency, Aceh (30 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Aceh Tamiang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Aceh Tamiang, Prov. Aceh
Chronology :
• High-intensity rain accompanied by the overflowing flow of the Gunung Pandan River causing flooding on Monday, August 30, 2021 Pkl. 21.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Tenggulun
• Ds. Selamat
Impacts:
• ± 112 affected households (data collection)
• 12 families evacuated (data collection)
Material Losses:
• 112 houses submerged
• Flood depth ± 50 - 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Aceh Tamiang came to the scene and carried out a quick assessment and coordinated with the relevant agencies
Latest Condition:
Tuesday, August 31, 2021 Pkl. 11.00 WIB :
• Cloudy weather - light rain
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Aceh Tamiang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
