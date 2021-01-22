Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Tamiang District, Aceh Province (13:36 Jan 20 2021)

Description

Chronology:

• Due to high-intensity rainfall Aceh Tamiang District which occurred on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 20.00 WIB caused the river to overflow and made residential areas submerged.

Location:

• Sub-District: Bandar Pusaka Village: Pengidam, Bengkelang, Babo, Serba, Pantai Cempa.

• Sub-District: Tenggulun Village: Simpang Kiri

• Sub-District: Sekerak Village: Juar, Baling Karang

Fatalities :

• 404 families / 1,562 people evacuated

• 760 families / 3,075 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

• ± 760 housing units were submerged

• water height surface: 30 - 150 cms

Effort :

• BPBD Aceh Tamiang District conducts coordination with village apparatus, data collection and reporting

State of the art:

• Water is still inundated the affected area

Source: Pusdatin BPBA Aceh Province, Mrs. Linda & Pusdalops BPBA Aceh Province, Bpk. Irsandi

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

