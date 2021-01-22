Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Tamiang District, Aceh Province (13:36 Jan 20 2021)
Description
Chronology:
• Due to high-intensity rainfall Aceh Tamiang District which occurred on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 20.00 WIB caused the river to overflow and made residential areas submerged.
Location:
• Sub-District: Bandar Pusaka Village: Pengidam, Bengkelang, Babo, Serba, Pantai Cempa.
• Sub-District: Tenggulun Village: Simpang Kiri
• Sub-District: Sekerak Village: Juar, Baling Karang
Fatalities :
• 404 families / 1,562 people evacuated
• 760 families / 3,075 people affected
Material Disadvantages:
• ± 760 housing units were submerged
• water height surface: 30 - 150 cms
Effort :
• BPBD Aceh Tamiang District conducts coordination with village apparatus, data collection and reporting
State of the art:
• Water is still inundated the affected area
Source: Pusdatin BPBA Aceh Province, Mrs. Linda & Pusdalops BPBA Aceh Province, Bpk. Irsandi
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Aceh Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 760
Affected Persons: 3075
Displaced Persons: 1562
Damages
Damaged houses: 760