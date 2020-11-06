Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Singkil Regency, Aceh Province (21:59 Nov 5 2020)
Description
Floods in the District. Aceh Singkil, Prov. Aceh
Chronology:
Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Lae Cinendang river on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 05.00 WIB
Update: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 09.59 WIB
Location:
Kec. Right Intersection
Ds. Limus tip
Ds. Silatong
Ds. Lae Riman
Ds. Tanjung Mas
Ds. Cibubukan
Ds. Litter
Kec. Mount Meriah
Ds. Cingkam
Ds. Sewing
Fatalities :
- 455 families / 2,172 people affected
Material Loss:
± 455 housing units were submerged
308 Ha of submerged agricultural land
1 Darul Hikmah Islamic Boarding School was submerged
TMA 50 - 100 cm
Effort :
- BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil monitors, collects data and coordinates with related agencies
State of the art:
On this day Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Pkl. 09.59 WIB, the weather was sunny and cloudy
Floods gradually recede with a TMA 30- 50 cm
Source:
- Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil mother Rosiana
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia Affected Area / Region: Aceh Singkil Regency, Aceh Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 455
Affected Persons: 2172
Damages
Damaged houses: 455
Loss of livelihood sources: 308 ha of submerged agricultural land