Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Singkil Regency, Aceh Province (21:59 Nov 5 2020)

Description

Floods in the District. Aceh Singkil, Prov. Aceh

Chronology:
Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Lae Cinendang river on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 05.00 WIB

Update: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 09.59 WIB

Location:
Kec. Right Intersection
Ds. Limus tip
Ds. Silatong
Ds. Lae Riman
Ds. Tanjung Mas
Ds. Cibubukan
Ds. Litter
Kec. Mount Meriah
Ds. Cingkam
Ds. Sewing

Fatalities :

  • 455 families / 2,172 people affected

Material Loss:

  • ± 455 housing units were submerged

  • 308 Ha of submerged agricultural land

  • 1 Darul Hikmah Islamic Boarding School was submerged

  • TMA 50 - 100 cm

Effort :

  • BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil monitors, collects data and coordinates with related agencies

State of the art:

  • On this day Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Pkl. 09.59 WIB, the weather was sunny and cloudy

  • Floods gradually recede with a TMA 30- 50 cm

Source:

  • Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil mother Rosiana

Informed by:
Additional Data

Country: Indonesia Affected Area / Region: Aceh Singkil Regency, Aceh Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 455
Affected Persons: 2172

Damages

Damaged houses: 455
Loss of livelihood sources: 308 ha of submerged agricultural land

