Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Singkil Regency, Aceh Province (09:08 Sep 10 2020)
Description
Floods in Kab. Aceh Singkil, Prov. Aceh
Chronology:
- Due to high rainfall and the overflow of the Lae Ordi (Lae Sulampi) river on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 at 20.00 WIB
Location:
Regency. Aceh Singkil
Kec. Suro
Bulusema Village
Preparatory Village
Fatalities :
- None
Material Disadvantages:
60 housing units submerged
Submerged the National road Singkil - Subulussalam so that 2-wheeled and 4-wheeled vehicles cannot pass
1 unit of mosque submerged
1 unit of bridge connecting between villages is lost
TMA 80 cm
Effort :
- TRC BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil coordinates with relevant agencies and conducts assessments at the location of the incident
State of the art:
The flood has receded (Amandali) on Wednesday, September 9 at 02.30 WIB
Bridges are still broken, there is no handling (coordination process between PUPR and BPBD Offices)
Source:
- Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil Mrs. Rosiana
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Aceh Singkil, Aceh
Casualties
Affected Families: 60
Affected Persons: 300
Damages
Damaged houses: 60
Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 unit mosque, 1 unit bridge and 1 road