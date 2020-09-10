Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Singkil Regency, Aceh Province (09:08 Sep 10 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Floods in Kab. Aceh Singkil, Prov. Aceh

Chronology:

  • Due to high rainfall and the overflow of the Lae Ordi (Lae Sulampi) river on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 at 20.00 WIB

Location:
Regency. Aceh Singkil
Kec. Suro
Bulusema Village
Preparatory Village

Fatalities :

  • None

Material Disadvantages:

  • 60 housing units submerged

  • Submerged the National road Singkil - Subulussalam so that 2-wheeled and 4-wheeled vehicles cannot pass

  • 1 unit of mosque submerged

  • 1 unit of bridge connecting between villages is lost

  • TMA 80 cm

Effort :

  • TRC BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil coordinates with relevant agencies and conducts assessments at the location of the incident

State of the art:

  • The flood has receded (Amandali) on Wednesday, September 9 at 02.30 WIB

  • Bridges are still broken, there is no handling (coordination process between PUPR and BPBD Offices)

Source:

  • Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil Mrs. Rosiana

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Aceh Singkil, Aceh

Casualties

Affected Families: 60
Affected Persons: 300

Damages

Damaged houses: 60
Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 unit mosque, 1 unit bridge and 1 road

Related Content