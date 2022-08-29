Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Singkil Regency (Aceh) (28 Aug 2022)

Aceh, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 28 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000906-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 28 Aug 2022 01:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aceh Singkil

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Aceh Singkil, Prov. Aceh

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain, resulting in an increase in water discharge on Sunday, August 28, 2022, Pkl. 01.30 WIB

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. Aceh forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters

Location :

• Kec. Aceh Singkil Utara

- Ds. Kampung Baru

• Kec. Gunung Meriah

- Ds. Gunung Lagan

Impacts:

• ± 192 households / 911 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet

2. Education

• 2 educational facilities

3. Health

• There isn't any yet

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any yet

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any yet

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 192 housing units affected

• 1 bridge (RB)

• TDC 50 - 75 Cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• There isn't any

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil conducts monitoring, coordination, reporting and assessment

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood gradually recedes

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops