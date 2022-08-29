Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Singkil Regency (Aceh) (28 Aug 2022)

Aceh, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 28 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000906-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sun, 28 Aug 2022 01:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Aceh Singkil
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Aceh Singkil, Prov. Aceh
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain, resulting in an increase in water discharge on Sunday, August 28, 2022, Pkl. 01.30 WIB
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. Aceh forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters
Location :
• Kec. Aceh Singkil Utara
- Ds. Kampung Baru
• Kec. Gunung Meriah
- Ds. Gunung Lagan
Impacts:
• ± 192 households / 911 people affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any yet
2. Education
• 2 educational facilities
3. Health
• There isn't any yet
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any yet
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any yet
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 192 housing units affected
• 1 bridge (RB)
• TDC 50 - 75 Cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• There isn't any
11. Security
• TNI, POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil conducts monitoring, coordination, reporting and assessment
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood gradually recedes
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops