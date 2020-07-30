Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Selatan Regency, Aceh Province (19:39 Jul 29 2020)

Description

Dear. Head of BNPB reported DH. Gen:

Information on the development of floods in the district. Aceh Selatan, Prov. Aceh

Chronological: Due to the channel not optimally accommodate the flow of water and floods carrying rock avalanche material from upstream resulting in blockage of the Box Culver channel on Jalan Tapaktuan - Medan in Teungoh Village, Trumon Tengah District, Kab. South Aceh, on Monday, 27 July 2020, Pkl. 21:00 WIB.

Location: Prov. Aceh Regency. South Aceh - Kec. Central Trumon - Kec. East Kluet - Kec. Kluet Tengah - Kec. Happy City - Kec. South Kluet - Kec. Bakongan - Kec. North Kluet - Kec. Labuhanhaji Timur

Impact a. Fatalities : - ± 1,852 HH affected

b. Material Losses: - 912 affected housing units - 3 units of shop houses (RB)

Demikan BNPB Pusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Aceh Selatan Regency, Aceh Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 1852

Affected Persons: 9260

Damages

**Damaged houses: **915