Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Selatan Regency, Aceh Province (19:39 Jul 29 2020)
Description
Dear. Head of BNPB reported DH. Gen:
Information on the development of floods in the district. Aceh Selatan, Prov. Aceh
Chronological: Due to the channel not optimally accommodate the flow of water and floods carrying rock avalanche material from upstream resulting in blockage of the Box Culver channel on Jalan Tapaktuan - Medan in Teungoh Village, Trumon Tengah District, Kab. South Aceh, on Monday, 27 July 2020, Pkl. 21:00 WIB.
Location: Prov. Aceh Regency. South Aceh - Kec. Central Trumon - Kec. East Kluet - Kec. Kluet Tengah - Kec. Happy City - Kec. South Kluet - Kec. Bakongan - Kec. North Kluet - Kec. Labuhanhaji Timur
Impact a. Fatalities : - ± 1,852 HH affected
b. Material Losses: - 912 affected housing units - 3 units of shop houses (RB)
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Aceh Selatan Regency, Aceh Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 1852
Affected Persons: 9260
Damages
**Damaged houses: **915