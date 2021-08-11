Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Jaya Regency, Aceh (10 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aceh Jaya

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Aceh Jaya, Aceh Province

Chronology :

• Due to the high intensity of rain causing flooding of water and overflowing of rivers in several sub-districts August 10, 2021, at 20.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Jaya

Gampong Meudheun

Gampong Gle Putoh

Gampong Sapek

Kec.darul hikmah

Gampong Masen

Gampong Babah Dua

Gampong Baro L

Gampong Lam Tengoh

Gampong Panton Krueng

Gampong Ujong Rimba

Gampong Gunong Cut

Gampong Sayeung

Gampong Alue Gajah

Gampong Paya Santeut

Kec. Sampoiniet

Gampong Alue Gro

Gampong Seumantok

Gampong Ligan

Gampong Kr. Ayon

Gampong Cot Punti

Gampong Ranto Sabon

Gampong Ie Jereungeh

Fatalities :

• 165 families/675 people evacuated to local mosques and meunasah

• 685 families/1991 people affected

Material Losses:

• 685 housing units affected (still in data collection)

• Flood depth 20-200 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Conducts rapid assessment, evacuation and coordinates with related intasi

Latest Condition:

• the weather is currently cloudy

• The current flood is gradually receding, if heavy rains occur again, it is predicted that there will be another flood and the refugees in the local meunasah will have returned to their respective homes.

Source : • BPBD Aceh Jaya

Informed By: BNPB PUSDALOPS Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free) Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops