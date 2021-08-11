Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Jaya Regency, Aceh (10 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Aceh Jaya
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Aceh Jaya, Aceh Province
Chronology :
• Due to the high intensity of rain causing flooding of water and overflowing of rivers in several sub-districts August 10, 2021, at 20.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Jaya
Gampong Meudheun
Gampong Gle Putoh
Gampong Sapek
Kec.darul hikmah
Gampong Masen
Gampong Babah Dua
Gampong Baro L
Gampong Lam Tengoh
Gampong Panton Krueng
Gampong Ujong Rimba
Gampong Gunong Cut
Gampong Sayeung
Gampong Alue Gajah
Gampong Paya Santeut
Kec. Sampoiniet
Gampong Alue Gro
Gampong Seumantok
Gampong Ligan
Gampong Kr. Ayon
Gampong Cot Punti
Gampong Ranto Sabon
Gampong Ie Jereungeh
Fatalities :
• 165 families/675 people evacuated to local mosques and meunasah
• 685 families/1991 people affected
Material Losses:
• 685 housing units affected (still in data collection)
• Flood depth 20-200 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Conducts rapid assessment, evacuation and coordinates with related intasi
Latest Condition:
• the weather is currently cloudy
• The current flood is gradually receding, if heavy rains occur again, it is predicted that there will be another flood and the refugees in the local meunasah will have returned to their respective homes.
Source : • BPBD Aceh Jaya
