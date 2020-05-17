Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Jaya District in Aceh Province (22:20 May 16 2020)

Description

Heavy rains hit Aceh Jaya District causing hundreds of houses to be flooded. The latest information indicate that the water continues to increase and it is possible that some will be displaced. Height of the water is around 60-100 centimetres

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Calang, Aceh Jaya District, Aceh Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 388

Affected Persons: 1940

Damages

Damaged houses: 388