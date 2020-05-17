Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Jaya District in Aceh Province (22:20 May 16 2020)
Description
Heavy rains hit Aceh Jaya District causing hundreds of houses to be flooded. The latest information indicate that the water continues to increase and it is possible that some will be displaced. Height of the water is around 60-100 centimetres
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Calang, Aceh Jaya District, Aceh Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 388
Affected Persons: 1940
Damages
Damaged houses: 388