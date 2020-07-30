Indonesia, Flooding in Aceh Jaya District, Aceh Province (13:40 Jul 28 2020)

Description

Dear. Head of BNPB reported DH. Gen:

Information on the development of floods in the district. Aceh Jaya, Prov. Aceh

Chronological: Rain of moderate to heavy intensity flushed in Aceh Jaya Regency since Monday 27/07 until now resulting in overflowing of several rivers, shallow sea estuary and blocked drainage in the residential neighborhoods, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Pkl. 07:45 WIB

Location: Prov. Aceh Regency. Aceh Jaya Kec. Pasie Raya Kec. Teunom Kec. Darul Wisdom Kec. Panga Kec. Krueng Sabee Kec. Faithful Bakti

Impact Fatalities: - Refugees: 25 HH / 78 Life -Impact: 2300 KK / 6657 People spread in 6 districts

Material Losses: - ± 2300 Submerged Housing Units (Data Collection) - TMA 20-100 cm

Casualties

Affected Families: 2300

Affected Persons: 6657

Displaced Persons: 78

Damages

**Damaged houses: **2300