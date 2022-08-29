Indonesia, Flood in West Kotawaringin Regency (Central Kalimantan) (23 Aug 2022)

Kalimantan Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 23 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000891-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Tue, 23 Aug 2022 09:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kotawaringin Barat
DESCRIPTION
Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall causing the Sungai Hijau River to overflow on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Pkl. 09:00 WIB
Location : Kec. Pangkalan Banteng, Ds. Sungai Hijau
Impact : 36 families/133 people affected
Material Losses: ± 36 units of houses affected, 1 prayer room affected, roads affected environment & rice field area of ± 1,000 Ha affected. Water Level ± 50 -
100 cm
Efforts:
BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Barat coordinates with the Village / Districts to deliver logistical assistance to residents affected
Delivery of logistical assistance in the form of ready-to-eat food, side dishes and water mineral
BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Barat conducts monitoring & data collection
BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Barat gives an appeal to residents local people to be vigilant
Up-to-date Conditions: The weather conditions are cloudy and there are still puddles at the current location
Source: BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Barat