28 Jan 2020

Indonesia - Flood update (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Jan 2020 View Original

  • Flood waters continue to submerge six districts in Bandung Regency (West Java) since 23 January.

  • The Indonesian authorities for disaster management report that as of 28 January, approximately 60,000 people are affected by floods, and more than 3,880 were forced to evacuate in several districts across Western Java.

  • Material losses and damage caused by floods include 13,881 houses, 23 schools, 79 places of worship, 18 public facilities and 278 hectares of rice fields.

  • Orange warnings for rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds have been issued for 18-30 January. Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over western, and south-eastern areas of West Java on 28-29 January.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.