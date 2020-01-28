Indonesia - Flood update (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 January 2020)

Flood waters continue to submerge six districts in Bandung Regency (West Java) since 23 January.

The Indonesian authorities for disaster management report that as of 28 January, approximately 60,000 people are affected by floods, and more than 3,880 were forced to evacuate in several districts across Western Java.

Material losses and damage caused by floods include 13,881 houses, 23 schools, 79 places of worship, 18 public facilities and 278 hectares of rice fields.