Indonesia, Flood in Tanah Paser, East Kalimantan (07:00 Apr 4 2020)

Description

High intensity rainfall and high tide caused flooding in Tanah Paser, East Kalimantan. Affected 629 families and 2,258 people. Kandilo river area is overflowed, unable to accommodate high intensity of rainfall. Water from the upstream and high tide also make it worst. No casualty reported.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Tanah Paser, East Kalimantan

Casualties

Affected Families: 629

Affected Persons: 2258