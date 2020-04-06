Indonesia
Indonesia, Flood in Tanah Paser, East Kalimantan (07:00 Apr 4 2020)
Description
High intensity rainfall and high tide caused flooding in Tanah Paser, East Kalimantan. Affected 629 families and 2,258 people. Kandilo river area is overflowed, unable to accommodate high intensity of rainfall. Water from the upstream and high tide also make it worst. No casualty reported.
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Tanah Paser, East Kalimantan
Casualties
Affected Families: 629
Affected Persons: 2258