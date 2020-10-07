Indonesia, Flood in Seluma District, Bengkulu Province (22:15 Oct 6 2020)

Description

Update on Tuesday, 6 October 2020, at 02.53 pm.

Chronology:

Rain with high intensity since Monday, 5 October 2020, from 03.00 pm to 10.00 pm.

Casualties:

38 families/494 persons evacuated at 2 evacuation points.

Material losses:

118 housing units slightly damaged.

22 housing units heavily damaged.

1 unit of education facility slightly damaged.

5 units of public facilities slightly damaged.

3 units of public facilities heavily damaged.

The water level is 1-1.5 meters.

Latest situation:

The water has receded.

3 broken bridges have not yet passed by vehicles.

By,

TIM I Pusdalops BNPB

Cc. Ess. 1

Update on 5 October 2020.

Chronology:

Rain with high intensity caused a flood in Seluma District of Bengkulu Province on Monday, 5 October 2020, from 03.00 pm to 10.00 pm.

Location: Seluma District

Ulu Talo Sub-District

Air Keruh Village

Casualties:

525 persons affected.

Material losses:

1 unit of suspension bridge connecting villages is cut off.

Effort:

Rapid Response Team (Tim Respon Cepat/TCR) of Seluma District Management Agency (BPBD) is coordinating with village apparatus and related officials in responding to the flood.

Challenge:

Phone network at the incident location is poor hampering the coordination effort.

Latest situation:

Water in the settlement has not receded.

Water inundated 20-60 cm.

Source:

Pusdalops Kab. Seluma

By,

Tim Piket Pusdalops BNPB

Cc Ess. 1

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Seluma District

Casualties

Affected Families: 105

Affected Persons: 525

Displaced Persons: 494

Evacuation Centre: 2

Damages

Damaged houses: 140Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1Damaged public buildings / facilities: 9Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 3 bridges