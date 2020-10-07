Indonesia
Indonesia, Flood in Seluma District, Bengkulu Province (22:15 Oct 6 2020)
Description
Update on Tuesday, 6 October 2020, at 02.53 pm.
Chronology:
Rain with high intensity since Monday, 5 October 2020, from 03.00 pm to 10.00 pm.
Casualties:
38 families/494 persons evacuated at 2 evacuation points.
Material losses:
118 housing units slightly damaged.
22 housing units heavily damaged.
1 unit of education facility slightly damaged.
5 units of public facilities slightly damaged.
3 units of public facilities heavily damaged.
The water level is 1-1.5 meters.
Latest situation:
The water has receded.
3 broken bridges have not yet passed by vehicles.
By,
TIM I Pusdalops BNPB
Cc. Ess. 1
Update on 5 October 2020.
Chronology:
Rain with high intensity caused a flood in Seluma District of Bengkulu Province on Monday, 5 October 2020, from 03.00 pm to 10.00 pm.
Location:
Seluma District
Ulu Talo Sub-District
Air Keruh Village
Casualties:
525 persons affected.
Material losses:
1 unit of suspension bridge connecting villages is cut off.
Effort:
Rapid Response Team (Tim Respon Cepat/TCR) of Seluma District Management Agency (BPBD) is coordinating with village apparatus and related officials in responding to the flood.
Challenge:
Phone network at the incident location is poor hampering the coordination effort.
Latest situation:
- Water in the settlement has not receded.
- Water inundated 20-60 cm.
Source:
Pusdalops Kab. Seluma
By,
Tim Piket Pusdalops BNPB
Cc Ess. 1
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Seluma District
Casualties
Affected Families: 105
Affected Persons: 525
Displaced Persons: 494
Evacuation Centre: 2
Damages
Damaged houses: 140Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1Damaged public buildings / facilities: 9Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 3 bridges