Indonesia

Indonesia, Flood in Seluma District, Bengkulu Province (22:15 Oct 6 2020)

Description

Update on Tuesday, 6 October 2020, at 02.53 pm.

Chronology:

Rain with high intensity since Monday, 5 October 2020, from 03.00 pm to 10.00 pm.

Casualties:

38 families/494 persons evacuated at 2 evacuation points.

Material losses:

118 housing units slightly damaged.
22 housing units heavily damaged.
1 unit of education facility slightly damaged.
5 units of public facilities slightly damaged.
3 units of public facilities heavily damaged.
The water level is 1-1.5 meters.

Latest situation:

The water has receded.
3 broken bridges have not yet passed by vehicles.

By,
TIM I Pusdalops BNPB
Update on 5 October 2020.

Chronology:

Rain with high intensity caused a flood in Seluma District of Bengkulu Province on Monday, 5 October 2020, from 03.00 pm to 10.00 pm.

Location: Seluma District
Ulu Talo Sub-District
Air Keruh Village

Casualties:

525 persons affected.

Material losses:

1 unit of suspension bridge connecting villages is cut off.

Effort:

Rapid Response Team (Tim Respon Cepat/TCR) of Seluma District Management Agency (BPBD) is coordinating with village apparatus and related officials in responding to the flood.

Challenge:

Phone network at the incident location is poor hampering the coordination effort.

Latest situation:

  • Water in the settlement has not receded.
  • Water inundated 20-60 cm.

Source:

Pusdalops Kab. Seluma

By,
Tim Piket Pusdalops BNPB
Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Seluma District

Casualties

Affected Families: 105
Affected Persons: 525
Displaced Persons: 494
Evacuation Centre: 2

Damages

Damaged houses: 140Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1Damaged public buildings / facilities: 9Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 3 bridges

