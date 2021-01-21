Indonesia
Indonesia, Flood in Pidie District, Aceh Province (15:57 Jan 19 2021)
Description
Chronology: Due to high-intensity rain on Monday, 18 January 2021, at 03:30 WIB caused the Krueng Baro Garot River to overflow.
Location:
Sub-District:
Delima,Pidie, Padang Tiji, Mila, Glumpang Baro,
Indrajaya.
Fatalities:
1,857 families/11,371 people affected
245 households/1,080 people were displaced
Material Loss:
14 housing units affected (temporary data)
water surface height: 70 cms
Action:
- Rapid Response Team (TRC) of BPBD Pidie District came to the location to collect data, coordinate with related agencies and together with the joint team evacuated victims.
Latest situation:
- Flood has been receded.
Urgent needs:
- Logistics
Source:
- Mr. Dani Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Pidie
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Pidie, Aceh
Casualties
Affected Families: 1,857
Affected Persons: 11,371
Displaced Persons: 1,080
Damages
Damaged houses: 14