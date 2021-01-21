Indonesia

Indonesia, Flood in Pidie District, Aceh Province (15:57 Jan 19 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Chronology: Due to high-intensity rain on Monday, 18 January 2021, at 03:30 WIB caused the Krueng Baro Garot River to overflow.

Location:

Sub-District:

Delima,Pidie, Padang Tiji, Mila, Glumpang Baro,

Indrajaya.

Fatalities:

  • 1,857 families/11,371 people affected

  • 245 households/1,080 people were displaced

Material Loss:

  • 14 housing units affected (temporary data)

  • water surface height: 70 cms

Action:

  • Rapid Response Team (TRC) of BPBD Pidie District came to the location to collect data, coordinate with related agencies and together with the joint team evacuated victims.

Latest situation:

  • Flood has been receded.

Urgent needs:

  • Logistics

Source:

  • Mr. Dani Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Pidie

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Pidie, Aceh

Casualties

Affected Families: 1,857
Affected Persons: 11,371
Displaced Persons: 1,080

Damages

Damaged houses: 14

