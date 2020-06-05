Indonesia, Flood in Pekalongan, Central Java (09:07 Jun 3 2020)

Description

02 June: ANTARA - High waves that have occurred in the last few days have made parts of Pekalongan City, Central Java, hit by tidal floods. This condition has caused at least 14 villages in three sub-districts until Tuesday (2/6) to be submerged by rob. (Yusup Fatoni / Chairul Fajri / Nusantara Mulkan)

03 June (update): ANTARA - Hundreds of residents in Pekalongan City, Central Java, were evacuated by the BPBD team and volunteers to the evacuation site on Tuesday night (2/6). Evacuation of residents carried out after the height of the flood did not fade. (Yusup Fatoni / Andi Bagasela / Edwar Mukti Laksana)

Flood in Lamongan, East Java, Indonesia caused hundred people evacuated due to high wave.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia Affected Area / Region: Pekalongan City, Central Java

Casualties

Affected Persons: 100

Damages