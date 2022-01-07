Indonesia: Flood & Landslides in Jayapura, Papua, Indonesia - CI Situation Report #1 (07 January 2021 [EN/ID]

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• The heavy rainfall that occurs since Thursday night (6 January 2022) have caused the flash flood and landslides in Jayapura. AKBP Suprapto, the local Police vice commander said that seven people died.

• Severe affected areas are Jayapura Utara, Jayapura Selatan, Entrop, Abepura, Heram and Muara Tami. The flood also hit Aryoko Hospital, Yotefa Market, and the Governor’s office.

• 125 families (500 people) have been displaced to safer places or their families’ houses.

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

• The Jayapura disaster mitigation agency (BPBD) currently is still in Abepura District and is evacuating affected residents and collecting data on building damage including public facilities.

• The BPBD received information that a landslide had occurred in the Jayapura Utara District but did not get the complete data because all BPBD personnel were still evacuating affected residents in the Abepura.

• 3 rubber boats & 1 unit of the multipurpose truck were deployed by BPBD Jayapura City to evacuate affected residents.

CARITAS RESPONSE

• Caritas Indonesia is in a coordination process with the Diocese of Jayapura to gather the number of the affected people and the affected area while determining the type of response as needed in early emergency response.

URGENT NEEDS

• Ready to eat food, cleaning equipment, clean water, bedding (blankets, mattresses/mats), medicines/medical check-up, masks, rubber boats (for evacuation purposes)