Indonesia

Indonesia, Flood in Kudus Regency, Central Java Province (08:00 Dec 19 2020)

Chronology

Caused by high intensity of rainfall occurred on Saturday, 19 December 2020 at. 08.00 WIB

Location:

Jati Sub-district:

  • Jati wetan village and

  • Tanjung Karang village

Casualty: - 408 families / 1,266 people affected

Material loss:

  • 350 housing units damaged

Latest condition:

  • Local BPBD conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies

  • Based on the latest situations, The water level will increase

Source:

  • BPBD Kab. Kudus

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

