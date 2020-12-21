Indonesia
Indonesia, Flood in Kudus Regency, Central Java Province (08:00 Dec 19 2020)
Description
Chronology
Caused by high intensity of rainfall occurred on Saturday, 19 December 2020 at. 08.00 WIB
Location:
Jati Sub-district:
Jati wetan village and
Tanjung Karang village
Casualty: - 408 families / 1,266 people affected
Material loss:
- 350 housing units damaged
Latest condition:
Local BPBD conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies
Based on the latest situations, The water level will increase
Source:
- BPBD Kab. Kudus
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Kudus Regency, Central Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 408
Affected Persons: 1266
Damages
Damaged houses: 350