Indonesia
Indonesia, Flood in Indramayu District, West Java Province (15:27 Dec 10 2020)
Description
Coastal flood in Indramayu District, West Java Province
Location:
Sub-District: Sindang
Village: Terusan
Sub-District: Juntinyuat
Village: Juntinyat
Sub-District: Indramayu
Village: Margadadi
Sub-District: Kandang Haur
Village: Kerta Winangun, Eretan Wetan, Eretan Kulon
Chronology:
Tidal waves that caused flood occurred on Sunday, December 6 2020 at 00:30 WIB.
Casualty:
Sub-District: Kandang Haur
± 4.977 HHs/9,084 persons affected
Sub-District: Sindang
1,045 persons affected
Material Loss:
Sub-District: Kandang Haur
± 1,783 housing units affected
Sub-District: Sindang
425 housing units affected
Water surface height: 10-40 cms
Latest situation:
Water still inundated some of the residents' houses.
Source:
BPBD of West Java Province
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
