Indonesia, Flood in Indramayu District, West Java Province (15:27 Dec 10 2020)

Description

Coastal flood in Indramayu District, West Java Province

Location:

Sub-District: Sindang

Village: Terusan

Sub-District: Juntinyuat

Village: Juntinyat

Sub-District: Indramayu

Village: Margadadi

Sub-District: Kandang Haur

Village: Kerta Winangun, Eretan Wetan, Eretan Kulon

Chronology:

Tidal waves that caused flood occurred on Sunday, December 6 2020 at 00:30 WIB.

Casualty:

Sub-District: Kandang Haur

± 4.977 HHs/9,084 persons affected

Sub-District: Sindang

1,045 persons affected

Material Loss:

Sub-District: Kandang Haur

± 1,783 housing units affected

Sub-District: Sindang

425 housing units affected

Water surface height: 10-40 cms

Latest situation:

Water still inundated some of the residents' houses.

Source:

BPBD of West Java Province

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center: 117 (toll-free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

